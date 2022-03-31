MIFFLINBURG — Keith Phelps, of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps of Mifflinburg, will present “How to Grow Beautiful Roses” at the Lewisburg Garden Club’s meeting to be held at noon Monday, April 11, in the Fellowship Hall at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Phelps creates hand-crafted wreaths and fresh and permanent seasonal items for indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Masks are discretionary for those who are fully vaccinated.
