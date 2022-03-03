LEWISBURG — Christians in the region and worldwide were asked to begin a period of penance and contemplation this week.
Ash Wednesday, also known as the Day of Ashes, began a traditional time period which will conclude on Easter Sunday, April 17, with acknowledgement of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Fasting, repentance and abstinence from pleasures have also become associated with the Lenten season.
At the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Lewisburg, foreheads of many church attendees were marked with the sign of a cross by the Rev. Father Tiburtius Raja and Deacon Richard Owen. Traditionally, ashes are from burnt palms from Palm Sunday of the previous year and represent grief for past sins.
Raja, also the Roman Catholic chaplain for Bucknell University, reminded the gathering of the need for prayer during the “special period” of Lent. He asked people who had received ashes to take a few minutes to reflect in silence.
The local parish also held Ash Wednesday worship services at St. George Church, Mifflinburg.
Meantime, Pope Francis encouraged believers to fast and pray for Ukrainians on Ash Wednesday. Christian clergy from around the world have also prayed for peace after the invasion of the Ukrainian Republic by Russian forces
