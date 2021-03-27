WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC welcomed Jonathan Bussey, DO, MPH, neurosurgeon, to team at The Neuroscience Center at UPMC, 740 High St., Suite 3002, Williamsport.
Bussey received his medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, Okla., and he completed his residency in neurological surgery at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, N.J., and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, N.J., and fellowship training in neurosurgical trauma at Cooper University Hospital, Camden, N.J. Dr. Bussey is board-certified in neurological surgery by the American Board of Osteopathic Surgery.
