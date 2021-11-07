WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC will be hosting a live tele town-hall discussion on available care options at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Michael Gerst, DO, chief medical officer, Emergency Services, UPMC in North Central Pa., and Matthew Meeker, DO, UPMC Family Medicine, will discuss the types of health care available in the region.
To participate, call 855-962-0996.
