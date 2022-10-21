Bucknell study finds home improvement media influences consumers

Annetta Grant

 Provided by Gordon R. Wenzel/Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — Home may be where the heart is, but new research, co-authored by a Bucknell University Freeman College of Management professor, finds that homeowners are increasingly more influenced by home improvement media than their own hearts when it comes to making home renovations — and that makes homeowners uneasy.

According to the U.S. Home Remodeling Market Report by Global Market Insights, American consumers spent some $340 billion in 2020 remodeling their homes, a figure that’s expected to grow more than 4% annually between 2021 and 2027. Yet for all the money spent, Bucknell Professor Annetta Grant and Associate Professor Jay Handelman wrote in their study on the consumer home renovation experience that a great many consumers find their home is never quite “finished,” which creates a sense of unease.

