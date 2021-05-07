LEWISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) distanced himself Thursday from a leadership dispute at the top of his party.
“My focus is representing the people of ‘Pa. 12,’” Keller said after visiting a job fair hosted by the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lewisburg. “I’m not getting hung up on anything (Rep.) Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says or anybody else. I will take the values of the people of ‘Pa. 12’ to Washington D.C. and work on those.”
Keller presented House of Representatives certificates to USP Lewisburg Warden Steven Spaulding, Local 184 President Andy Kline and others. They were acknowledgements of the work of corrections personnel in “challenging times” and presented during National Correctional Officers Week.
“This is what is important,” Keller added after talk with employees from many departments. “The work that these gentlemen and these ladies do here. Not any rhetoric coming out of a politician from Washington, DC.”
Cheney, House Republican chair, has been critical of Donald Trump and party members who claim the 2020 election was stolen. Other party leaders have called for Cheney, who holds the third-highest Republican position in Congress, to abandon the party position.
Meantime, Kline said the Job Fair was part of a wider effort to find employees. He said the Bureau of Prisons has shifted away from recruiting at colleges in view of how much debt most students accrue. Kline said they have been getting the word out to locations in Harrisburg, State College, Williamsport, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. He noted much information was available online.
Regina Moscarello, USP Lewisburg human resource manager, said correction officers were always needed due to turnover. A staff psychologist, physician assistants, dental assistants and nurse practitioners were also in demand. A waiver could be granted for certain positions for applicants over 36, the maximum age for entry.
Allenwood Federal Corrections Complex personnel were also acknowledged with House certificates.
