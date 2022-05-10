Anmuth named director of YMCA Arts Center

SUNBURY — Emily Anmuth, of Philadelphia, has been named the new director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Arts Center.
Anmuth replaces Mary Jo Cicero, who is retiring after 20 years as director.
"Emily brings not only her 12 years of experience in the field of art education, but also her enthusiasm and friendly demeanor, which all make her the perfect fit for leading the Y Arts Center into the next 20 years,” said Cicero.
Anmuth holds a BFA from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and a teaching certificate
from Moore College of Art and Design. She started teaching art in the public school
system before starting a small art education business in 2008, which she ran until
the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Since moving to Lewisburg in 2021, Anmuth has been looking for a way to
work within the art community when she met Mary Jo and learned about the
Sunbury Arts Center.
The GSV YMCA Arts program started in 2002, with the program's building in Sunbury
opening in 2005. Over the span of 20 years, the GSV YMCA Arts Center has employed
more than 50 artists and shared its vision of creating limitless opportunities for making
art with more than 2,000 children and adults.
With the support of many, and through the generosity of the Degenstein Foundation and the Seiple Foundation, the Y art program has continued to evolve.
