LEWISBURG — Local reaction followed familiar lines the day after reports were leaked of a draft of an opinion by a Supreme Court justice over a landmark abortion decision.
The draft by Justice Samuel Alito, leaked and published in the Politico, implied the court was about to overturn the holding of Roe v. Wade of a constitutional right to an abortion.
“Nobody should have to justify their personal medical decisions,” said Brittney Zechman, assistant director of Family Planning Plus. “It is a body autonomy issue truly. It is going to affect teen pregnancy rates and so much more.”
Zechman noted Family Planning Plus was not an abortion provider and would not be directly affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned. But she noted local woman would certainly be affected if choices are limited to adoption and continuing a pregnancy.
“We’ll be here fighting for birth control,” Zechman said. “I guess that is the only option.”
Zechman said public displays of opinions would not be a surprise.
“I think it will really play out politically in the midterms,” Zechman added. “I think it will rile both sides up.”
Pam Burkholder, Expectations Women’s Center executive director, urged caution in view of the reports.
Alito’s opinion, she noted, was only a draft and could be subject to change before the final decision is announced.
But Burkholder was surprised that the public learned of the draft via a leak to a news organization.
She speculated whether publicity surrounding the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft would have a bearing on a final decision.
“No matter where this falls, at the end of the day there will still be men and women who are facing unintended pregnancies,” Burkholder said. “We will continue to serve them.”
Should the abortion question return to states, Burkholder said current Pennsylvania law was a known entity.
Burkholder added if a Roe v. Wade ruling becomes a catalyst for new anger and confusion, the work of Expectations would be more valuable than ever.
