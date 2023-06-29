MILTON — Gold Star Family members — including the sister of an Army veteran who lost his life in a training accident — received a special recognition during Wednesday’s United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus concert, held at the Milton Area High School. The concert was sponsored by The Standard-Journal, in partnership with the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council.

The concert raised $1,917 to support the veterans council.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

