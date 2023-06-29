MILTON — Gold Star Family members — including the sister of an Army veteran who lost his life in a training accident — received a special recognition during Wednesday’s United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus concert, held at the Milton Area High School. The concert was sponsored by The Standard-Journal, in partnership with the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council.
The concert raised $1,917 to support the veterans council.
Joyce Newton and Tom Baysore, both of the Milton area, were recognized during opening remarks at the concert, which was attended by well over 700 community members.
Newton’s brother, SFC Clifford Wilson Strickland, died April 26, 1982, during a training accident in Germany.
Baysore’s son, SSG Tom Baysore Jr., was killed Sept. 26, 2013, while serving in Afghanistan.
Dale Ranck, of Milton, was also recognized during the concert. He was the only World War II veteran in attendance.
Strickland lived a big life over a relatively short period of time.
“He went in the service two weeks after he graduated high school and he was in for 13 years,” Newton explained. “He did a lot of schooling. He got a lot of badges.”
Born in 1950, in Massachusetts, Strickland served in Vietnam in 1971 and 1972, later going on to complete the Special Forces Qualifications Course. He served in the Special Forces as a light weapons and communications specialist, an operations sergeant and a team sergeant for B-32 of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
During his service, Strickland was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Expert Infantryman Badge, and the Senior Parachutist Badge.
However, it was at an early point in an already storied military career that tragedy struck during a training exercise at CFB Lahr in Germany.
“He was asked if he would do a special mission. It wasn’t mandatory. It was voluntary,” said Newton.
Strickland had volunteered to participate in an exercise for the Fulton surface-to-air recovery system, also known as Skyhook or the Fulton system.
Originally designed in the 1950s, the Fulton system refers to an aerial retrieval maneuver in which airborne aircraft retrieve ground personnel without having to land, something that can be particularly useful when extracting someone from behind enemy lines. Essentially, an individual would be attached to a wire via a harness, and the balloon would inflate to carry the wire vertically into the air. Then, a slow-moving aircraft would fly by and hook onto the wire, thereby lifting the individual into the air to be pulled by the aircraft, upon which aircraft personnel would use a winch to reel the individual inside. Theoretically, that was how the Fulton system should, and often did, work.
“They were hauling him in. I don’t know if they had it attached to the winch yet or not but something happened with the lock mechanism, where he was dropped,” said Marlin Hauer, a former aircraft mechanic, and Newton’s friend.
Unfortunately, the fall was fatal, and Strickland died April 26, 1982. This was reportedly the last time the Fulton recovery system was used.
“It was pretty sad because I was my parents’ only child left. My mom (Shirley) was sick a lot so it took a lot out of her,” said Newton. “I’m proud of him for what he did. It was kind of painful that I didn’t get to see him too much before he passed.”
Before being returned home, there was a memorial service held for Strickland in England. His body was laid to rest in Massachusetts, where he grew up. There is a memorial commemorating his service in Fort Collins, Colo.
