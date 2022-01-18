MILTON — With several inches of snow falling across the Central Susquehanna Valley Sunday into Monday, Milton Borough Department of Public Works (DPW) crews worked throughout the night to stay ahead of the storm.
DPW Director Sam Shaffer said two staff members started salting borough streets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We salted all the streets, until 8:30,” he said. “Then, everybody came in and we started plowing.”
Shaffer said crews plowed each street in the borough two times during the overnight hours.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Shaffer said crews were still removing snow from sidewalks owned by the borough.
“It wasn’t a lot of snow, it was a persistent snow,” he explained. “You had to keep chasing it all night. You plow, you come back and plow.”
Initially, Shaffer said the snow was very light to move.
“Once the rain hit at midnight, everything turned twice as heavy,” he said.
Crews will be reporting for work at 2 a.m. Monday, in order to remove snow from the downtown business district. Shaffer noted that parking is always prohibited between 2 and 5 a.m. in the business district.
He also stressed that residents should not throw snow onto the streets once they’ve been cleared. He offered other tips to assist crews when the snow flys.
“If (residents) have off-street parking, try to use it,” Shaffer said.
With cars not being parked along the streets, Shaffer said his crews can push the snow back to the curb. As a results, residents will not have to shovel out parking spaces along the street.
Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett is also encouraging residents to not park along the streets when it snows.
“If they have off-street parking, please utilize it,” he said. “It makes it easier for the guys plowing. Plus, they’ll plow to the curb.”
Jarrett stressed that property owners have 24 hours from the time the snow stops to clean their sidewalks.
“It’s a safety issue,” he said. “We remind people to please get their sidewalks cleaned.”
Similar to in Milton, Watsontown Department of Public Works crews also worked Sunday evening and early Monday morning to remove snow from the streets.
Jarrett said crews started salting the streets at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Plowing started at around 4 a.m. Monday, with that work wrapping up about five hours later.
Area fire departments responded to several incidents during the storm.
Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company President Jason Swallow said several members of his department manned the station during the evening hours Sunday. During that time, they responded at around 6:30 p.m. to a crash at mile marker 215 on Interstate 80.
At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Swallow said crews were called to a reported vehicle fire at the Flying J Truck Stop along Broadway Road, near the Interstate 80 interchange. The fire was reportedly extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.
