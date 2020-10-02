WILLIAMSPORT — "Share a treasure made in Pennsylvania and tell its story" was the theme announced for coffee hour at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The treasure can be manufactured or hand-made, beautiful or ugly, old or new, but should be something made within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The best two stories, voted on by the audience, will receive a cash prize! The ‘show and tell’ is free and open to the public.
The museum's lecture series, waylaid by COVID-19, was brought back in August and is underwritten by the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. It includes coffee hours on the second Thursday of each month through December and society programs on the third Sundays, May through October.
Call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org for more information.
