WATSONTOWN — As he clipped a small box-like device onto the front of his uniform, Watsontown Police Department Lt. Chris Snyder said members of law enforcement, in general, have embraced the use of body cameras.
"Most police officers want them," Snyder said. "This doesn't take any extra time out of your day."
Wednesday marked the first day in which members of the Watsontown department wore body cameras while on duty.
Chief Rodney Witherite said the department is investing $15,500 over a five-year period to cover the purchase and servicing of WOLFCOM Body Cameras.
The plan includes hardware and software, maintenance and storage fees, as well as new camera batteries every two years. One free camera replacement will also be provided, if necessary.
Prior to equipping the officers with the cameras, Witherite said the department molded a usage policy to fit its needs from one provided by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The department's solicitor reviewed the policy and made some minor changes.
"We had to train each officer (to use the cameras)," Witherite said.
As part of the training, officers signed a document which states they will use the cameras in accordance with the policy.
Witherite and Snyder are considered administrators for the program. Snyder was trained by WOLFCOM and, in turn, has trained other officers in the department to use the cameras.
"The body cameras are easy to use," Snyder said.
At the start of each shift, an officer takes their assigned camera from a docking bay, attached to a computer.
"Any video that we take during a shift is saved on the camera," Snyder explained.
If an officer is involved in an official police interaction or investigation, Witherite said they are required to immediately activate the camera, and begin recording.
With the cameras operating on what he describes as a loop, Witherite said when an officer activates a camera the recording actually captures what took place 60-seconds prior to activation. The recording continues from that point.
"The policy is very strict in the use of the unit so wiretap laws are not violated," Witherite said. "This unit is to be used for official use only."
At the end of each shift, Snyder explained that officers return their camera to the bay, which automatically uploads the video recorded during a shift into a computer system, for storage. The camera batteries are charged while the units are in the bay.
The two Watsontown officers noted multiple benefits to equipping officers with the cameras. Witherite said it adds a twofold layer of accountability.
"People (interacting with officers) will try to be on their be on their best behavior, as well as police officers," Witherite said.
"It's an excellent tool in evidence gathering," he continued. "When you can review a video, you pick up a lot more things."
The officers explained that the software is set up in such a way that video recorded with the cameras can't be modified.
"There is a chain of evidence that cannot be broken," Witherite said. "You cannot modify or destroy any of the video or the software."
Routine interactions recorded by the cameras are stored for 60 days, Witherite said. Recordings that are crucial for cases can be saved indefinitely.
The officers said video captured by the cameras is admissible in court. It also assists police in writing incident reports.
"If an officer is on a DUI stop and they are going through sobriety testing... rather than writing in a notebook, everything is captured on video," Snyder said, adding that officers can then review the video while writing an incident report.
"There is a lesser chance of you missing something," he said.
Witherite said the cameras can also be used to take still photographs at a crime scene, without interrupting the flow of the video.
When speaking with officers from his department, Witherite said members of the public should be aware that their interaction will be recorded if it's official police business.
While there are multiple advantages to officers being equipped with the body cameras, Witherite said there are some pitfalls. For example, he said some officers across the nation have been assaulted by individuals not wanting to be recorded.
In addition to the body cameras, Witherite said the department has ordered one mobile video recorder for its police vehicles.
That camera should arrive in about one week and is produced by WOLFCOM. It will utilize the same computer system as used by the body cams.
According to Witherite, mobile video recorders cost between $5,000 and $6,000. They are ideal for recording events which unfold during car chases or other police vehicle responses.
