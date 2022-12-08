Girl Scout president named to influential leaders list

HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) recently announced that its president and CEO, Janet R. Donovan, has been named as an influential female leader by City and State Pennsylvania.
Donovan is one of 100 female Pennsylvania public servants, business executives, nonprofit leaders, advocates, academics and others identified as influential leaders at the intersection of politics and policy in City and State Pennsylvania’s article, “The Pennsylvania Power of Diversity: Women 100.”
Donovan was ranked 87th for her coordination of a “vast network of local volunteers as well as partnerships with museums, parks, sports facilities and educational institutions.” She also received a nod to her three-decade-long military career as a retired U.S. Navy two star rear admiral.
“It is such an honor to make this list and be recognized alongside so many other impactful female leaders in Pennsylvania,” Donovan said. “No matter your profession, it is a privilege to be in a leadership position that affords you the opportunity to help others. I am so grateful for this recognition and the spotlight it puts on GSHPA and the amazing work our volunteers and staff do for girls in central and northeast Pennsylvania.”
Donovan held many leadership positions throughout her Naval career including, attorney, legal advisor, deputy commander and senior mentor. She also has more than 20 years of executive experience in strategy development, talent management and collaboration. Donovan joined GSHPA as president and CEO in September 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.