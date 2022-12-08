Girl Scout president named to influential leaders list

Janet Donovan

 MARKELL DELOATCH/FOR GIRL SCOUTS IN THE HEART OF PA

HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) recently announced that its president and CEO, Janet R. Donovan, has been named as an influential female leader by City and State Pennsylvania.

Donovan is one of 100 female Pennsylvania public servants, business executives, nonprofit leaders, advocates, academics and others identified as influential leaders at the intersection of politics and policy in City and State Pennsylvania’s article, “The Pennsylvania Power of Diversity: Women 100.”

