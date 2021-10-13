MIFFLINBURG — Passionate pleas, a variety of claims and hints of political retribution were heard during the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) board meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting was the first conducted since the district announced they would be held via Zoom with public participation permitted only via the online platform. A district-sponsored streaming site was set up outside Mifflinburg Intermediate School which had attracted no viewers at the scheduled start.
However, at least 30 people gathered outside Mifflinburg Area High School at an alternate streaming site. Many were critical of actions the district had taken in response to a state directive calling for facial covering in school buildings.
Bob Mulrooney and Dennis Keiser, MASD directors, sat nearby as they participated in the meeting in an apparent show of solidarity with the gathering. Keiser said they were there to illustrate the importance of personal choice in the matter of facial covering and that they disagreed with Wolf administration directives.
Speakers covered many views including Danielle Dressler, a long-time district teacher who decried what she called nasty attitudes displayed by some in the community. Though responsible dissent was appreciated, Dressler was unsure if anything positive could come out of unfounded claims.
“You are using a platform of anti-masking to disrupt the education of our children,” Dressler said. “Keep in mind, our young people are watching and they are listening.”
Dressler added that untrue claims about what the district teaches, which have arisen at the same time as COVID criticism, also ignored the facts.
Similarly, Lisa Kelly said all parents should be heard, but negativity was not helpful. The comparison of facial covering to child abuse was most destructive.
“If I go into a hospital and it says wear a mask, I wear a mask,” Kelly said. “What is the difference if a school has applied the same guidelines?”
A reply claimed that state law defined child abuse as including interference with the breathing of a child. The viewer also claimed citizens of Mifflinburg would work to unseat officials who supported mandatory mask wearing.
Dr. Ben Keiser, a physician who participated in a recent district talk about coronavirus policy, said one of the meeting attendees misunderstood comments about the effect of facial covering. While the masks themselves have no detrimental effect on oxygen levels, he said a fellow panelist believed the stigma parents are making over mask wearing was making children anxious.
“It is a frustrating scenario for our kids to get thrown in the middle of,” Keiser concluded. “To call it child abuse, I respectfully disagree.”
Gail Hanselman, of the Mifflinburg area, claimed the district was still providing students a racially biased news source even though the board turned down using a paid version of it. She further maintained that directives requiring mask use in school was a “control factor” and also referred to the recent physician panel discussion.
“The doctors that are saying that this is OK are most likely getting a kickback,” Hanselman said. “As are you guys for following through with this, which means you are putting money ahead of these children.”
Hanselman said people would stand against supporters of mask mandates.
A member of the group outside the high school who declined to offer a name claimed legal action had been filed at the county level and the district meeting was not legally conducted.
The resignation of Tom Hosterman, MASD school director, was accepted at the start of the meeting. The board has up to 30 days to decide how to qualify applicants and whether to fill the unexpired term.
