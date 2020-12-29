State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an investigation into a family dispute resulted in the arrest of a 60-year-old Port Trevorton man.
The alleged incident took place between 5 and 6:35 p.m. Dec. 22 along Deep Sea Lane, Chapman Township, Snyder County. The alleged victims included a 29-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both of Port Trevorton.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman was charged after she allegedly struck a man in the presence of law enforcement.
The alleged incident took place at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at 2103 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Dawn Campbell, 46, of Selinsgrove, was charged after she struck and shoved Francis Curran, 41, of Bloomsburg.
Troopers responded to a report of an unruly woman who was belligerent toward the victim and emergency medical services personnel.
Child custody order violation
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged child custody order violation.
The violation reportedly happened at 2:21 p.m. Dec. 24 at 2 White Block Studio, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Winfield man was allegedly scammed out of $1,200 worth of eBay gift cards.
The alleged incident took place Dec. 10 along Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The victim was contacted by email by someone claiming to be a family relative. Six eBay cards valued at $200 each were requested, troopers noted.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman has been charged after she allegedly altered barcodes on merchandise during the purchasing process.
Troopers said the incident took place at 11:33 a.m. Dec. 22 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Suzanne Stutzman, 52, of Sunbury, was charged.
Drug possession
CHERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Selinsgrove stopped a 2007 Ford Focus in Sullivan County and arrested a Penn Creek man for possession.
The alleged incident took place at 12:17 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 10400 block of Route 87, Cherry Township, Sullivan County. Jorden Geiger, 37, of Penns Creek, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana. An investigation is ongoing.
