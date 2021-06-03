Nelson remembered for impact on police department

MILTON — Mayor Ed Nelson had a "huge impact" on the borough's police department, according to those who worked directly with him. Nelson passed away early Saturday morning, May 29, at age 83.
Craig Lutcher, who is now chief of the Point Township Police Department, served as Milton's police chief from 2005 through 2014. He joined the Milton department in 1989.
Nelson, a Marine who previously served as a member of the Milton Police Department for four years, retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was first appointed mayor in 1995.
"When I got hired as chief (in Milton), he was my calming factor," Lutcher said, of Nelson. "It's a little unnerving when you start a new position like that... He kept me focused and calm.
"As I grew in the position, he stepped back, he let me take over," Lutcher continued. "He was always fantastic with us. We always had a great relationship."
He describes Nelson's influence on the Milton Police Department as being "huge" and "very positive."
"He was there to help at every corner," Lutcher said. "He was there to help, but he let us do our job... That's important, when you're talking about the relationship between the mayor and the police department."
While he was serving as chief, Lutcher said Nelson came to the department daily.
"Often, he would come out with incidents and help us out," Lutcher said. "He never had to... Even major incidents, we would give him busy work. We would offer and allow him to do it, it would free us up to do other things."
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Chief Paul Yost started working for the Milton Police Department in 1979. He served as chief from 2002 to 2005.
Yost noted that Nelson was also supportive of the continued professional development of the Milton department and its officers.
"Up until his passing here, he worked to make things better," Yost said. "He was always supportive of (the department's) efforts."
He said Nelson was also concerned about how the department interacted with the community.
"He was a proponent of community policing," Yost said. "He wanted to make sure we continued to connect with the community. He was always supportive of the programs we did, the events we had, community-type events."
He also noted Nelson was an ardent supporter of the department's school resource officer program with the Milton Area School District.
Yost said his connection with Nelson started years prior to them working together in Milton as Yost went to school with one of Nelson's daughters.
"It was a lifelong connection," Yost said. "He continued to be a friend and supportive colleague in my move to Lewisburg."
Like Yost, Lutcher also bonded with Nelson.
"More important than all the other stuff, he was a friend, he was a friend to everybody," Lutcher said, of Nelson. "I ate lunch with the man every day for nine years."
His family also had a fondness for Nelson.
"My oldest (daughter) lives in Massachusetts," Lutcher said. "She never comes home without asking how Mr. Mayor is... My youngest daughter is the same way. She's always asking about the mayor."
