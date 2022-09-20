HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced a $299,000 investment through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP), which will be directed to four park and recreational projects in Lycoming and Union counties.
• East Buffalo Township Fairground Road Park Phase II Project, Union County: $100,000. The project will provide needed parkland, easier access, improved nature areas and improved pedestrian connections. Work will include an ADA compliant 1,975 square yards of bituminous pedestrian trail, a new concrete pavement, a picnic pavilion, various site amenities installed, a playground, improvements to the baseball field, a tot lot and landscaping.
• Borough of Mifflinburg’s Park’s Master Plan, Union County: $62,000). The Park Master Plan will include a site inventory that will analyze the potential demand and use of parks and identity critical linkages to successfully integrate the parks into the existing recreational fabric and community character of the region.
• City of Williamsport Basin Street/Susquehanna Riverwalk Connector, Lycoming County: $50,000. The City is planning to provide safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180 and continuing east to cross the railroad tracks and terminate at the existing riverwalk.
• Jersey Shore Borough Thompson Street Park, Lycoming County: $87,000). The Borough proposes to connect the Pine Creek and Great Genesee Susquehanna River Trails through improvements to Thompson Street Park.
