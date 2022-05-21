Milton pool committee prepares public survey

MILTON — With the Milton community pool closed for the summer and in need of extensive rehabilitation, the borough council's pool committee is in the process of designing a survey to gauge public opinion on the future of the site.
An eight to 10 question survey will ask residents about topics like their household's usage of the pool and their willingness to pay increased taxes to fund repairs.
John Pfeil, borough council member and co-chair of the pool committee, said it's important to the borough that it gets as representative of a response from the community as possible in order to make informed decisions about the pool going forward.
"We're at the stage where we really need to get input from folks, and we really want the opinions of the people who live here in Milton, because we have to decide if we're a community that needs or wants a community pool, and whether we're going to be willing to figure out ways to pay for that if we do," said Pfeil.
"I think sometimes folks have the idea that we have these public meetings about things and that their opinion doesn't matter, but it really does," he continued.
Pfeil said the survey will be designed to be as scientific as possible. The committee is currently in touch with Bucknell University and Andrew Miller from the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau to ensure the questions posed are objective and value-neutral, and that distribution of the survey reaches a representative sample of the community.
The committee has floated ideas for distributing the survey at public events, through the mail or by going to door to door, but Pfeil said each of these methods can pose some challenges for accurate sampling.
"Where we're at is 'How do we make a decision that is both responsible and, if possible, preserves an asset to our community or in some way creates a new one?'" said Pfeil.
He said the cost of rehabilitating the pool is estimated around $300,000. The pipes for the filtration and pumping systems, which run under the pool, are more than 50 years old and would need to be removed and replaced with a stainless steel system running around the pool's perimeter.
"That would be a short term solution... and if we do further explorations of that and we find that the pool really can't be rehabilitated, that's when we would be looking at possibly replacing it," Pfeil said. A full replacement of the pool could cost close to $3 million.
Pfeil said the committee is still working to put together the survey but has set an August deadline to have enough information to start making preliminary decisions.
"If we're beginning even to think about opening the pool next year then we've got to get the information soon so that the work can begin," said Pfeil.
"We want folks to know that the committee continues to meet and ponder all of these things and we're trying to get as much information as we possibly can," he said. "When have that information our intent is to share as much of that as we can with folks so we're all working with the same information."
