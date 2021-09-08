DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will be offering reduced adoption fees for puppies and dogs through Sunday, Sept. 12. Fees will be cut by 50%.
Usual fees range from $75 to $450. The pets will be neutered or spayed, up to date on shots, microchipped for identification, flea and tick treated and dewormed.
To schedule an appointment to see a dog, call 570-275-0340. Appointments are available 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
