LEWISBURG — Cornerstone Christian Fellowship will present "A Storm at Christmas" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at the church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
The Christmas drama is set in the late 1880s frontier, and follows a pastor and his family as they experience some of life's storms.
