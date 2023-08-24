shapiro, josh

Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG — More than $1.3 million in Multimodal Transportation Funds have been awarded to projects in Union and Northumberland counties, according to a press release issued Thursday by the office of Gov. Josh Shapiro. 

In Union County, $800,000 has been awarded for a multi-municipal bridge replacement bundle for locally owned structures that are between 8 and 20 feet in length, and are in poor condition.

