HARRISBURG — More than $1.3 million in Multimodal Transportation Funds have been awarded to projects in Union and Northumberland counties, according to a press release issued Thursday by the office of Gov. Josh Shapiro.
In Union County, $800,000 has been awarded for a multi-municipal bridge replacement bundle for locally owned structures that are between 8 and 20 feet in length, and are in poor condition.
The bridges to be replaced are located in New Berlin Borough and Hartley, Lewis, West Buffalo, and White Deer townships.
In Northumberland County, Montandon Development Group LLC has been awarded $574,530 for the construction of turning lanes and a traffic signal along the Route 45 corridor. The improvement will control traffic flows for vehicles entering and exiting an access road that will accommodate current and future commercial development.
In total, Shapiro's office announced the awarding of $49.6 million in funds for 58 highway, bridge, aviation, port, and bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties.
The program is intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.
“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our Commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity," said Shapiro. "Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently."
At 8 a.m. Sept. 25, PennDOT will begin accepting applications for the next round of funding for grants under the Multimodal Transportation Fund. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 10. PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year for funding that will be available in July 2024.
