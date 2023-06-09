MONTGOMERY — An annual event is about to take place to celebrate a body of water that is synonymous with the region’s history.
The 2023 RiverFest will be held from 3 p.m. June 16 to 9 p.m. June 17, in Montgomery Park, Montgomery.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MONTGOMERY — An annual event is about to take place to celebrate a body of water that is synonymous with the region’s history.
The 2023 RiverFest will be held from 3 p.m. June 16 to 9 p.m. June 17, in Montgomery Park, Montgomery.
The event is being held in partnership with Rich Port Adventure Co. and TK Tackle, Montgomery Parks and Recreation, UPMC, Haliburton, and Coastal Chemical.
Troy Kitner, TK Tackle owner, said the event was started last year as a way to get people to celebrate river life.
“My wife Laura started this event last year as a way to have folks come together to celebrate river life here in Central Pa.,” Kitner said. “We talked to the Montgomery borough about holding a little festival last year and started with about 20 food trucks and vendors, held at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park.
“The event has really grown this year as we expect over 80 food trucks and vendors.”
A river float will be held starting at 3 p.m. June 16. The float will start at the Susquehanna Boat Club, 452 Tebbs Road, Montgomery, and finish at the Montgomery Park. Equipment rentals and shuttles will be available at the boat club for those wishing to float downriver.
Kitner said that following the float, participants can then enjoy a food truck rally with favorite local food trucks, and a special movie viewing.
“There will be two large movie screens set up in the park with showings of the Agnes Flood and its effects on the Borough of Montgomery, and also movies of the original boat races which are now held in Lock Haven,” said Kitner.
On June 17, vendors, live music and outdoor activities will fill the park, starting at 10 a.m.
The annual youth kayak clinic will be held, as well as a stand-up paddle board clinic for children ages 6 to 12.
A cardboard boat race will also be held.
“This is sure to be a hit event for years to come as anyone can take part in building a cardboard boat to sail in the race,” Kitner said.
Other events will include chainsaw carving demonstrations, glass blowing demonstrations, blacksmithing demonstrations, a dunk tank, axe throwing, and children’s activities.
“We just recently got confirmation that one of the original hydroplane boat racers from Halls Marine will be on hand, with the boat racing community there to discuss the historic boat races,” Kitner said. “During Saturday afternoon and evening there will also be four live bands at the park for entertainment. Also, the Montgomery Park and Recreation Authority will be holding a silent auction of various items for folks to bid on.
“We are bringing something different to the area with a wide variety and something for just about anyone to see and enjoy.”
For information on becoming a vendor, or the cardboard boat race, contact Laura Kitner at kitnerlaura@gmail.com.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.