MILTON – The Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors elected its new officers at its first meeting of the year on Jan. 14.
Serving as chair will be Ron Mackley of iHeartMedia, who was vice chair in 2020. He replaces Eric McDowell of The Coup Agency, who reached the limit of two consecutive three-year terms on the board.
As of Jan. 19, the chamber had a record 512 members.
Joining Mackley on the chamber’s Executive Committee are Vice Chair Lennea Brown of RiverWoods Senior Living Community, Second Vice Chair Chris Pinchak of Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning and Treasurer Cheryl Rheppard. In 2020, Brown was second vice chair, while Rheppard retains her position for another year.
Following the election by the membership this past fall, new to the board are: Skyler Herb, Bear Rental; Brad Lawton, Lawton Insurance Agency; and Ashley Parrish, First Commonwealth Bank.
Lawton is a former board chair. Re-elected to second terms on the board were Brown and Alison Hall of The UPS Store, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.