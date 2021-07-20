MILTON — A new officer is set to join the Milton Police Department.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Travis Stotelmyer has accepted an offer of employment from the department, after going through an application and testing process with other candidates for the position.
According to Zettlemoyer, Stotelmyer is currently working as an officer with the Hemlock Township Police Department in Columbia County.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger noted Stotelmyer must pass a physical exam and psychological evaluation before joining the force. He will be paid $26.85 per hour as a full-time officer.
Zettlemoyer said plans are to have Stotelmyer begin his duties Aug. 2, assuming he passes the necessary examinations.
Borough council recently approved Zettlemoyer to make a conditional offer of employment to Stotelmyer.
The opening on the force became available when Cpl. Dan Embeck left at the beginning of July to become the new chief of police in South Williamsport.
Including Zettlemoyer, the department has eight full-time officer positions.
