WILLIAMSPORT — Car dealerships across the region are teaming up with Susquehanna Health Foundation for the 2022 Drive for a Cause fundraiser benefitting breast health services at UPMC in North Central Pa.
During the month of October, participating dealerships will donate $25 to UPMC’s Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center in Williamsport for every new or used car sold.
“Breast cancer affects so many people, either directly or indirectly,” said Sherry Watts, vice president, development, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “The funds raised during Drive for a Cause provide cutting-edge breast imaging and cancer prevention, as well as state-of-the-art cancer care so local women can fight breast cancer right here close to home.”
The 2022 Drive for a Cause campaign runs Saturday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 31. Participating dealerships include Fairfield Auto Group, Bill MacIntyre Chevrolet Buick, Murray Motors, and VanCampen Motors.
