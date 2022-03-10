MILTON — A proposal presented by Milton Area School District Business Administrator Derrek Fink could result in the 2022-2023 budget deficit of $400,000 being slashed in half.
During a recent board committee session, Fink presented a proposal to close the gap. The preliminary budget approved by the board in January included $38.5 million in expenditures and $37.9 million in revenue, with the deficit being covered by money available in the fund balance.
Fink is proposing eliminating the following, in an effort to close the deficit: Strength and condition position, $15,845 savings; transportation coordinator stipend, $14,042; community outreach coordinator position, $95,500; one Career and Technical Education (CTE) position, $81,788; and reducing CTE supplies, $10,000.
Fink noted the transportation coordinator position will be incorporated into an assistant business manager position, which is being crafted due to the retirement of an employee in his office.
Fink said it has “not yet been finalized” which CTE position could be eliminated.
“It is being based on overall student enrollment and is still a work in progress,” he said.
Fink stressed that the proposed reductions “may or may not make it into the final budget.”
The proposed budget assumes the board will ultimately opt to raise taxes to the maximum 4.7% permitted by law.
Under the proposal, Fink said the average Northumberland County homeowner in the district would see their taxes increase by $63.06. In Union County, the average homeowner in the district would see their taxes increase by $87.93.
He also presented impacts of other taxing options the board could consider.
If the board opts to increase taxes by 3.5%, Northumberland County homeowners would pay an additional $47.24, while Union County homeowners would see their tax bills rise by $65.94.
With a 2.3% increase, the tax bill for Northumberland County homeowners in the district would increase by $31.43, while Union County homeowners would receive a $43.96 increase.
By increasing taxes by 1.2%, Northumberland County homeowners would see their tax bill increase by $15.81, while Union County homeowners in the district would recognize a $21.98 increase.
Fink also presented what the deficit level would end up at, based on each taxing option. Those numbers include: Increasing taxes to the maximum, $180,522 deficit; 3.5% increase, $321,379 deficit; 2.3% increase, $462,235 deficit; 1.2% increase, $603,092 deficit; and no tax increase, $743,948 deficit.
The board is expected to continue examining the budget throughout March and April, with a vote on the final budget scheduled for May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.