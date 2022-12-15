TURBOTVILLE — Crafting hundreds of colorful toys for local animal shelters, Warrior Run High School FFA members have been hard at work creating items to be presented to canines.
The project consists of FFA members collecting cotton T-shirts being donated to them, then cutting and braiding the shirts to create rope toys.
The drive is being run by FFA Chaplain Shea Lundy. As chaplain, Lundy is tasked with running community service oriented projects for the chapter. The project was decided upon after seeing another FFA chapter on Twitter do something similar.
“It’s the holiday time, giving back during it is just the right thing to do,” said Lundy. “It’s fun and it’s different too. How many people do you know that make dog toys out of T-shirts?”
Throughout the past few weeks, members of the chapter have been gradually working on the toys.
“We’ve had members during their homeroom period come down and help,” said FFA advisor and agricultural teacher Chloe Sees. “Some are better at cutting than they are braiding, so we use each member to the best of their abilities.”
“It’s kind of like a bonding thing because we gotta teach them how to braid and all,” said Lundy.
While members of the Warrior Run community were encouraged to donate shirts, the majority of them came from the Watsontown JesVic 5k.
“One of the organizers of it (JesVic 5k) is a teacher here and they have all of their unsold T-shirts,” said Sees. “So we’ve got T-shirts from 2015 to last year. They donated the old, odd-end sizes that they didn’t sell and we’re using those for the majority of the toys.
The dog toys will be donated to both the Danville SPCA and Lycoming County SPCA.
“Danville only has roughly about 20 dogs and Lycoming has 50, with up to 75,” said Lundy. “Our goal is to make 300 (dog toys).”
The chapter started asking for donations on Dec. 1, and is planning to donate the items to the shelters on Dec. 21.
The FFA chapter has also been planning its trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s FFA Mid-Winter Convention Jan. 9 in Harrisburg.
“There’s a formal business meeting where a lot of students get degrees, meaning state awards, there’s also presentation of jackets through a scholarship fund and there’s a presentation of new charters,” said Sees. “Because we are a new chapter, we got officially approved by the state, we will receive our charter at this ceremony. So they are going to call our officers on to the stage, our administrators will be there and I’ll be there to go on stage to collect this charter. It’s kind of a big ceremony thing.”
Sees is expecting 15 to 20 members to attend the Farm Show.
“The kids will get to spend the day at Farm Show,” said Sees. “There’s a bunch of educational displays, there’s awesome food, and animal exhibits going on.”
FFA treasurer Mackenzie Heyler intends to compete at sheep showing in at the Farm Show as well.
After applying through an essay, FFA member Alex Raup will be presented a FFA jacket.
“An FFA jacket is a really big deal in the world of FFA,” said Sees. “It signifies the heritage of the organization, the responsibilities that come with being a member and being in the public eye, your dedication to community service and the future of agriculture. The jacket scholarship program is put on by the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association. I believe this year they are giving out a little over 100 jackets. There was a lot more applicants than that, some kids were turned down. Alex was fortunate enough that her essay got picked to be one of the recipients.”
