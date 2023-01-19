Lewisburg senior citizen killed in crash

KELLY TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old Lewisburg man was killed in a crash which occurred at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Route 15 and Ziegler Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Saunders Edwards, 81, died after the 2002 Dodge Caravan he was driving was traveling northbound on Route 15, and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Zeigler Road. The Caravan pulled into the path of a southbound 2023 Western Star truck tractor driven by Andrew Tiedemann, 60, of Ripton, Vt.
