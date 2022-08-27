MUNCY — A participant in the first Little League world championship tournament said this week that his Milton Midget team could give today's contenders a run for their money.
However, John Shutt, now of the Muncy area, conceded the youngsters who make it to today's Little League World Series in South Williamsport are indeed talented.
He said today's players also have better equipment than Shutt and his mates did in 1947.
Luxuries were cited, including uniforms and footwear undreamed of at time when the boys played in T-shirts and jeans. Shutt recalled the boys on the Milton Midget team at least all had the same style baseball cap.
Shutt, at age 12, played for a Milton all-star team which which was made up from members of his Fourth Ward team, other Milton teams and boys from New Columbia and West Milton.
The series was known in print as the Williamsport Little League Tournament or the National Little League Tournament.
In their opening game, the Milton Midget League squad trailed before rallying for three runs in the final frame. They played on a field which a published report described as the "Little League field directly across the field from the Williamsport Tigers baseball park, formerly known as Bowman Field."
The 6-4 loss to Hammonton, N.J., proved to be their only appearance in the tournament.
An account of the game recalled that Gene Maturani, a pitcher from the Fifth Ward, started the game and was steady through five innings.
Milton was held scoreless through four innings, before breaking through for a run in the fifth. Bob Fisher, of West Milton-New Columbia, singled and made his way around the bases and scored on a sacrifice by Danny Morrell of the Fourth Ward.
Scotty Walters, of the Third Ward, took over on the mound for the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Harold Williams singled for Milton and Dick Strine of the First Ward reached on an error. After Fisher struck out, Walters sacrificed the runners around the bases. Three runs scored when Dick Walters and Marlin Johnson singled.
Shutt, batting fifth, was hitless in one official time at bat. He did not recall his performance fondly.
"I was the center fielder," Shutt said. "The first guy against us, hit one right at me. It went right over my head."
Shutt played on other baseball and softball teams as he got older. He still likes the game and watches Little League World Series coverage on ESPN.
Shutt, who recently celebrated his 88th birthday, recalled that his children treated him to a ball game on his 80th birthday in 2014.
It involved a trip to South Williamsport with daughters Leslie Valentine, soon-to-retire Lewisburg parking meter attendant, Lisa Libby, Pat Engelman and son Thomas who has since passed. They carried a sign which noted Shutt played in the 1947 series. He recalled it got smiles and other acknowledgement.
As it happened, 2014 was the year that Mo'ne Davis, of Philadelphia, received worldwide attention for her appearance in South Williamsport. Davis was the first girl to earn a win as a pitcher and throw a shutout in the process.
"She was really good," Shutt observed.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.