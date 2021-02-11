HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 113 over six-area counties, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Health. New deaths rose by five.
Three new deaths were reported in Lycoming County while one new death was reported in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
Statewide, 3,978 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the department. Total cases since March now number 884,269.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,490 cases (309 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,487 cases (232 deaths)
• Union County, 3,744 cases (78 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,996 cases (121 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,289 cases (73 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,549 cases (55 deaths)
