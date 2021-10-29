LEWISBURG — “Frankenprints” were given to people attending the Thursday evening open house of the Art and Art History Department at Holmes Hall on the Bucknell University campus.
Ethan Sales, a senior art major, Qian Qian Mei and Lya Finston printed the artwork from linoleum blocks. Recipients chose from combinations of spooky-looking heads, torsos and legs to form a customized print.
They noted the craft had its origins with the masters of modern art.
“Surrealists such as Salvador Dali used to play this game where they would fold a paper into a ‘quarter’ and draw a body part,” Sales said. “But other people didn’t see it. Then they’d fold it back over and draw a different body part. Then at the end you got this figure with all different body parts.”
A majority of Art and Art History Department activities opened up during the new academic year at the new Holmes Hall. The Freeman College of Management also found a home in the state-of-the-art 80,000 square-foot academic building. Open house guests gathered on an outdoor “garden” off the third floor.
Students participated in a community art project at the open house, where they were encouraged to add to drawings on paper at a workspace or start a fresh one. Also nearby was a new 3-D printing area, laser cutting, a traditional photographic darkroom and a studio for commercial or artistic photography.
Melissa Kilgus, Department of Art and Art History academic assistant, agreed that anticipation ran high for the new quarters. Art space is largely on the third floor, but art and business co-exist at the first floor gallery where there is currently a staff art show.
“The nice thing is that we have our own exhibition space,” Kilgus observed. “The show is called ‘Invisible’ and is by my art faculty.”
Kilgus noted the popularity of the photographic darkroom where traditonal film is processed and prints are made. A dozen enlargers for class use were available and all classes were full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.