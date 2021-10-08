SELINSGROVE — Brookdale Grayson View will host its second Haunted Drive Thru from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 29 Grayson View Court, Selinsgrove.
The safe and socially distanced path through the senior living community will feature scenes, animatronics, lighting and special effects. There wil also be four stations providing safely packaged snacks and each child attending will receive a small treat bag at the end.
Organizers said more than 600 visitors came to the event in 2020 with a larger turnout hoped for this year. Rain date is 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.