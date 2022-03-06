Prayer shawl ministry makes memory blankets for Alzheimer’s patients

BOWMANSTOWN — They gather together as a group to create gifts of comfort, hope and peace.
More specifically, the Ladies of Faith Alive Church Prayer Shawl Ministry in Bowmanstown make memory blankets for Alzheimer’s patients.
The group crochets various items such as prayer shawls, lap robes and chemo hats, all of which are distributed to nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Generally, all the crocheting is done by the individuals in their homes, according to Linda Hartranft-Johnston, who serves as the facilitator.
She said they use yarn for the lap robes and chemo hats, and embellishments like little and big beads, fancy-colored ribbons, and big fancy buttons for the fidget blankets.
Hartranft-Johnston, of Bowmanstown, said the group formed in 2018, and has since averaged making at least 100 shawls and 100 lap robes per year.
She said on average it takes about eight hours to make a lap robe, and six hours to make a prayer shawl.
“It’s very rewarding,” Hartranft-Johnston said. “If they don’t know how to crochet, we teach them.”
Other members are Pastor Deb McLean of Penn Forest Township; Nancy Meitzler of Summit Hill; Barbara Frey of Palmerton; Jan Lazarchak of Walnutport; Bonnie Scheckler of Franklin Township; and Marlene Bollinger of Lehighton.
“We all work at our own pace,” McLean said.
Bollinger said she enjoys the camaraderie.
“Just the friendship of getting to know each other,” Bollinger said.
Meitzler donated 100 prayer shawls alone; 80 of which went to the Hometown Nursing Home, eight to Liza’s House in Danielsville, and the rest were given to the congregation.
The group gave 14 lap robes and 60 prayer shawls to Mrs. Bush’s Personal Care in May.
In July, they gave Tucker Bowman 40 chemo hats for his Eagle Scout project, courtesy of Frey, and the Gathering 10 hats.
They also gave five prayer shawls and two lap robes to Victoria Manor; seven lap robes and 15 prayer shawls to Scenic View Personal Care; and 38 lap robes (red, white, and blue) to Bayada Hospice in August.
On Nov. 8, they gave Bayada Hospice 20 lap robes (red, white and blue), courtesy of Scheckler.
“We will continue donating lap robes to Bayada Hospice, but now they will take the lap robes and prayer shawls that we can make,” Hartranft-Johnston said. “They will take any colors.”
Hartranft-Johnston said, “to our church members, we gave a total of 10 shawls and nine lap robes to their church members.”
She added “we gave a total of 90 lap robes, 90 prayer shawls and 50 chemo hats.”
“We would like to thank everyone who crocheted, donated yarn and also all the prayers,” Hartranft-Johnston said.
She said they are accepting donations of yarn and small items to use as embellishments for fidget blankets.
Anyone who would like to make a donation may contact Wendy at 610-852-2805.
The group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
