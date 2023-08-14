SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Throughout the course of the Little League World Series, more than 100 staff members with UPMC in North Central Pa. rotate throughout the complex, ready to meet the medical needs of fans and competitors alike.
Patti Jackson-Gehris, president of UPMC in North Central Pa., said UPMC is designated as the official health and sports medicine services provider for the Little League Baseball World Series.
“We are so delighted and excited to be able to have this event in our community,” Jackson-Gehris said. “We really think it showcases all that is good about Williamsport, North Central Pennsylvania.
“It’s something we ramp up for all year. It is something we can all rally around and support.”
UPMC works year round with numerous entities, such as Little League and emergency responders, to prepare for the series.
Jackson-Gehris said UPMC has an athletic-training facility on site at the Little League complex.
“On site, one of our most visible services is our sports medicine team, and athletic trainers,” she said. “They are there to work with the teams... They work with them on typical athletic training things, if there are any athletic injuries... They work closely with all of the coaches and the Little League teams.”
UPMC’s pre-hospital emergency medical services team also has a “robust presence” at the complex, Jackson-Gehris said.
“They make sure we have the ability to respond to anything that occurs,” she said, adding that they are ready to treat any illness or injury which fans or those involved with the series may occur while on site.
In addition, UPMC operates The Player Wellness Center at the complex.
“That clinic is primarily for the players, their coaches, people that are there because of Little League, for the series,” Tyler Wagner, UPMC in North Central Pa. director of Public Relations, explained.
Jackson-Gehris said that center is open around the clock during the series.
“That is run by our primary care and our pediatrics team,” she said. “Think of it as a walk-in, primary care urgent clinic.”
Behavioral health services are also offered by UPMC to Little League participants.
“For these kids, it is a very exciting time, but it is also a very stressful time,” Jackson-Gehris said. “We have a unique partnership team with Little League, where our behavioral health team is there and ready, if there is a child who needs additional support.
“That’s a really important measure that we’ve added the last few years.”
UPMC’s off-site health care facilities in the Williamsport area also prepare for — and embrace — the series.
“We work year round... with a host of partners, to make sure we are prepared for any potential event that may occur,” Jackson-Gehris said. “A large team meets up until the series. We are always at a state of readiness.”
On a lighter side, UPMC annually hosts a pickup Wiffle Ball game while the world is visiting the greater Williamsport area.
“We always bring in one of the teams,” Jackson-Gehris explained, of the event. “We always get some physicians involved and some staff... We do a pickup Wiffle Ball game with some of the local community kids.”
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.