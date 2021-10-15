NEW COLUMBIA — Familiar sounds, sights and aromas filled the Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday as the informal community group responsible for the annual Apple Festival prepared for the 2021 festival.
The Apple Festival, featuring apple butter and apple dumplings, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
Nelson Doebler said the group seems to form almost automatically every year without a lot of reminders. The group cored 16 bushels of apples earlier in the week. Apple butter was made before that in an afternoon then jarred.
Along with an assistant, Doebler pressed dumpling dough as part of a massive production line at the church. About 1,400 dumplings were baked in the church kitchen and put on racks.
Long-time festival contributor Ginny Buck said sales of the apple butter were a fundraiser for the civic center ($7 per jar). Proceeds from the sale of apple dumplings go to the Trinity United Methodist Church ($16 for a tray of six, $3 apiece). Doebler added apple cider was also for sale ($6 per gallon, $3 per half-gallon).
Doebler said they have been making apple butter, in a kettle over a fire and regularly stirred, since 1968. Dumplings were added in about 1980 as requested by the church.
Buck added that the volunteer turnout for the day of assembly and baking was good as about 12 people were at work and enjoying each other’s company.
Among them were Lea Buck, her daughter, who was visiting from Virginia. Lea noted that from grade 7 to grade 11, she was a carrier for the Milton Standard.
