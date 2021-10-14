LEWISBURG — Dr. Rich Robbins, an associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Bucknell University, admitted that Halloween decorations start going up at his South Williamsport home each year around Labor Day.
His favorite season also includes his presentation of “Ghosts and Hauntings: Decide for Yourself,” a discussion open to all at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at MacDonald Commons, Bucknell University.
The talk will include an overview of ghosts, hauntings and of course, whether they are indeed real. The associate dean’s university office is filled with mementos of such things as depicted in popular culture as well as a wall of literature devoted to the topic.
Robbins said people who say they have been “visited” by a human spirit indeed believe they have been. How such encounters play out may include conversations, the sensation of physical contact or other apparent evidence such as movement of an object in a room.
“The reason I got interested in parapsychology and ghosts is because the house I grew up in, in Bloomsburg, is supposedly haunted,” Robbins said. “I got into psychology because I wanted to be a parapsychologist and study this for a living.”
However, parapsychology was not an accepted field when Robbins was finishing an undergraduate degree in psychology at Bloomsburg University. His post-graduate study was thus in experimental and social psychology.
Robbins said it is still difficult to conclude, in the scientific sense, whether identifiable forces of some sort are at work when a person has a paranormal experience. It could be something as simple as a deep longing to see someone again.
“There are so many factors involved,” he said. “There is the power of suggestions. There is research that people who believe (in ghosts) tend to have more experiences than people who don’t.
“There is also research to show that people are ‘primed’ to have an experience actually think they have an experience,” he added. “If someone (else) suggests that something is going on they are more likely to have what’s known as a paranormal experience.”
Psychophysiological factors may also play a role in brain activity including stimulus from magnetic fields, electrical lines and radio frequency emissions from electronic devices which seem to be everywhere.
Hormones, foods, substances and even airborne household mold may also lead to certain feelings or more.
“Ghosts and Hauntings” will offer perspectives human physiology, folklore, religion, psychology and parapsychology.
“There are paranormal theories that there are ‘messengers,’ to bring messages to people to let them know they are doing well, are OK or say goodbye,” Robbins said. “Some of them are messengers that bring foreboding messages, that something is going to happen.”
Almost everyone has either had a “visit” or knows someone who has had a similar experience. But Robbins maintained there are no real “experts” on ghosts, only “experts on theories” about ghosts.
Commonly held beliefs about the presence of spirits, such as a drop in temperature or a change in electromagnetic field thus mean little since there is no scientific proof such things exist.
