Northumberland County Sentencings
• Jesse McLaughlin, 36, of Coal Township, 21 to 42 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver Suboxone.
• Timothy Lubold, 53, of Herndon, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; 18 to 48 months in state prison, 257 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for aggravated assault.
• Justin Jacobacci, 38, of Harrisburg, two years probation, $50 fine plus costs, $139.97 restitution to Weis Markets.
• Dennis Christiana, 50, of Shamokin Dam, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $1,592 restitution to Erie Insurance and $108 restitution to Keith Ramer for accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle; six months’ supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, $1,000 fine plus costs, $12,594 restitution to Gisele Roth for DUI.
State Police at Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man was charged following a traffic stop for alleged violations.
Troopers said a 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Damien Charriez, 33, of Coal Township, was stopped for an alleged violation when it was determined Charriez was under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into custody.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Sunbury man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop for an alleged equipment violation.
The stop occurred at 9:42 a.m. Jan. 18 along 11th Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam. David Rowlands, 30, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A 2001 Volkswagen Jetta was involved, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle slid in icy conditions and struck a guide rail.
The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 27 along Route 15 south, north of Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. A 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Martin H. Mirt, 65, of Rochester, N.Y., was traveling south in a right curve when it hit an icy patch, slid into the median, hit a guide rail and became entangled in the wires, troopers noted.
Mirt and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. Mirt will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:58 p.m. Feb. 1 along I-180 west at mile marker 24.3, east of the Faxon exit, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Canton boy was traveling west when it attempted to merge into the right travel lane, went out of control, spun, went across both travel lanes and hit a guide wire, troopers reported. The driver and a passenger, a 16-year-old Montoursville girl, were not injured. Both were belted. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle into building
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A car was pulling into a parking stall and struck the east side of Dewald Chiropractic, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Delores J. Shick, 73, of Montgomery, was pulling a 1995 Toyota Avalon into a parking space when the vehicle struck the building. She was belted and was not injured.
Theft by deception
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported suspicious person and an alleged attempt to take a package.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 along Knoll Road, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County. An unnamed suspect allegedly walked up the driveway of a 21-year-old South Williamsport man and attempted to take a package. Numerous fraudulent charges on the victim’s debit card were discovered, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
