LEWISBURG — Lori A. Grochala, 49, now of Montoursville, was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation after entering a no contest plea to felony endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense.
Grochala, then of Lewisburg, was jailed in 2019 in Union County on charges which began with allegations her Edison Avenue home was littered with fecal matter and other trash while it was also shared with three children.
Two felony counts of endangering the welfare and a felony count of criminal mischief, damage property were dismissed.
Three misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor charge of tampering with ignition interlock and and 12 summary counts of neglect of animals, shelter and protection, were also dismissed.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock also sentenced Grochala to two years probation for a no contest plea to intimidating a witness or victim, false or misleading testimony, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.