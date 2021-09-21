Hospital sets support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3139 to register.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
Hospital announces classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October class schedule.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode Basic Life Support Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. For children age 11 and up.
• Safe at Home by Safe Sitters, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the REC (Regional Engagement Center), 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. For children in grades four through six.
• Senior Strong, 10:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Hospital sets screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through October.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Sunbury YMCA (blood sugar screening also available); 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Miller Center (blood sugar screening also available); 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Milton YMCA blood sugar screening also available); 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Mifflinburg YMCA; and by appointment by calling at Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
Flu vaccination clinics announced
DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced a schedule of upcoming drive-thru flu vaccination clinics.
The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 2 and 16 as follows: Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road, 2407 Reichart Road, Bloomsburg; Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine, 16 Woodbine Lane, Danville; Geisinger Lewisburg, 250 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg; Geisinger Lycoming, 780 Broad St., Montoursville; Geisinger Milton, 155 S. Arch St., Milton; Geisinger Selinsgrove, 201 Roosevelt Ave., Selinsgrove; and Geisinger 65 Forward Milton, 5170 Route 405, Milton.
Those attending sh ould wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
When arriving at the sites, follow all directional signage. A short electronic form will need to be filled out. Those receiving the vaccination should remain inside of the vehicle with the window open. Staff will not enter vehicles.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. Caregivers for children between 6 months and 3 years old, who can’t be vaccinated at the Geisinger primary care drive-thru events, should make an appointment with their pediatrician’s office for a flu shot.
Drive for a Cause to Benefit Breast Health Services
WILLIAMSPORT — Car dealerships across the region are teaming with Susquehanna Health Foundation for the 2021 Drive for a Cause fundraiser benefitting Breast Health Services at UPMC in North Central Pa.
Throughout October, participating dealerships will donate $25 to UPMC’s Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center in Williamsport for every new or used car sold.
Participating dealerships include Fairfield Auto Group, Bill MacIntyre Chevrolet Buick, Murray Motors and VanCampen Motors.
For more information or to donate to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, call 570-320-7460 or visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org/Donate.
