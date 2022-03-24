Rodriguez giving 'Haircuts for Hunter'

MILTON — Milton business owner Frank Rodriguez developed close ties to a Warrior Run Middle School student who recently lost his life in a Perry County automobile crash.
Hunter Reynolds and his father Bill were regular customers over the past three years at Rodriguez’ business, Against the Grain Barbershop.
“He was a huge, huge basketball fan, that’s what we talked about,” said Rodriguez, of Reynolds. “I put sports logos in his hair to go see Alabama games.”
Rodriguez remembers cutting Reynolds’ hair and his love for basketball, saying “He was big on having his basketball sneakers and wearing his basketball jersey.”
Reynolds was a friendly kid, according to Rodriguez “there’s some people that stick out” and Reynolds stuck out in a crowd.
Reynolds knew, according to Rodriguez, “that no matter what we want to do in life we can accomplish if we have the discipline,” something Rodriguez says took him three times as long to learn.
“He was definitely a special young man,” said Rodriguez. “For a kid that young to understand the learning process, that we can be good at anything if we just put the time and discipline into focusing on being good at something.”
Rodriguez will be opening up his barbershop from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with 100% of the proceeds going to support the Hunter Reynolds Beck Memorial Fund. Reynolds’ father will be in attendance.
Bill Reynolds explained how the money given to the fund will be utilized.
“The fund is being used to help children in the area either with school lunches, coats, hats and other things they may need,” he said. “We will be partnering with the local schools, as well as youth sports programs in the area that need help.”
Those wishing to participate in the barbershop’s fundraiser can get their hair cut or a shave. There will also be a donation jar on the premises.
This event is not Rodriguiz’ first attempt to help the Milton community.
“Every year we have a day where we do haircuts for kids going back to school,” said Rodriguez. The back-to-school haircuts have helped more than 200 kids from Milton and the surrounding areas.
Just this last Christmas, Rodriguez and his barbershop donated more than 200 ham dinners to community members, “just as part of our appreciation for the community, for supporting us.”
Rodriguez finds it important to help his community because, as he says, “I remember what it was like to see my mother struggle.”
Rodriguez is honest about his life and how he depended on help, saying that “throughout certain portions of my life, I did a lot more taking than giving.” As an addict in recovery, Rodriguez says “he wants to build up some of the place that at one time I helped to tear down.”
Rodriguez wants to make sure that, moving forward, he does more giving instead of taking.
In times of tragedy, Rodriguiz thinks “it’s important that we as a community, rally together” and support those who need help. “If someone supports me 100% I want to reciprocate that in any way that I can, whether that’s financially (or) whether that’s moral support.”
Against the Grain is located at 17 Broadway St., Milton. For more information, call the shop at 570-850-0640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.