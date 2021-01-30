MILTON - Coming off election to his first full term in the US House of Representatives, Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) outlined his legislative goals and priorities as a new administration settles into the White House and Republicans trimmed the Democrat majority in the House.
Keller visited The Standard-Journal this week to discuss policy and the recent siege at the Capitol. His thoughts on the issue of the siege will be the topic of a story to appear in an edition next week.
For the 117th Congress, Keller was appointed assistant whip by Republican Whip Steve Scalise, a position the Republican lawmaker is hopeful will help advance policy to aid those in his district, and the commonwealth as a whole. Keller will also serve on the House Education and Labor Committee, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and House Energy Action Team (HEAT).
"First and foremost, we need to make sure we're helping our small businesses and our workers, in the short term, getting through the COVID issues we've experienced over the last year," Keller said.
With two COVID-relief packages already passed, Keller said there should be no hurry to delve into another package, and he had questions about the rush to push President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal. Additionally, he said Democrats pointing to reconciliation as a way to get the legislation through does nothing to bridge the gap between the two parties.
"I don't think we should be in a hurry until all the money we've appropriated gets driven out and that's not happened," said Keller. "I think we should be careful what we do there. What we do should be targeted to address COVID-19 and not have other policy initiatives included in that."
Energy development will continue to be a focus. Keller cited the benefit provided by the local production of natural gas, not only to the 12th Congressional District, but to the commonwealth as a whole through tax revenue and ancillary benefits. Being part of HEAT will aid in his efforts, he said.
"It's a huge benefit to be part of the HEAT team," Keller said. "On any given day up to 10 percent of the nation's natural gas comes out of the Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District. We need to have policies that support the development of American energy, workforce skills and the education that comes with that, apprenticeships, career and technical education."
Keller was critical of President Joe Biden's early moves on environmental issues, specifically an executive order to stop the Keystone Pipeline project.
"If we're going to be serious about helping the people we need to help — under President Trump, for the first time in 70-some years we were energy independent," Keller said. "I think some of the actions taken, particularly the Biden administration talking about bringing everyone together, they certainly haven't done that on this issue. I would ask that the Biden administration re-think some of those policies. Quite frankly, the revenue loss when it comes to jobs, we're in a time when people need work. To do (executive) orders that eliminate jobs is certainly not helpful for those individuals, their families, their communities."
Assisting farmers will be a priority for Keller as well and he cited progress on legislation related to milk production and labeling and healthy options for students in schools.
A key issue for the region as a whole is access to internet, Keller said.
"Broadband access will be another thing we can look at. We all knew it was important but this (COVID) highlighted, for educational purposes, for purposes of delivering medicine and health care to people, and for commerce," he said. "The approach we take on that needs to be one of, sort of like was done in the '50s when they did the Eisenhower interstate system, they got serious about it and said 'we're going to build this out.' Rather than have it siloed in different agencies, having a comprehensive plan under one umbrella at the federal level."
Keller was not in favor of a $15 minimum wage proposed by President Biden and said it would endanger local, small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program, ushered in with the initial COVID relief bill and adjusted in the second relief bill, has allowed business to deduct expenses and reinvest. This has been key to assisting small businesses, the congressman said.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, whether it's across the commonwealth, Pa. 12 or the nation," said Keller. "We've gotta look at how we help them. Another stimulus bill that is not nearly focused is not going to help. We have to incentivize getting people back to work, and safely. I have a lot of people telling me they can't hire people."
