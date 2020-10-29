WILLIAMSPORT — Although The Gallery at Penn College is temporarily closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has adapted by offering virtual exhibits.
Artist Melissa Haviland’s “You can’t take it with you …” exhibit can be viewed at www.pct.edu/gallery/melissa-haviland and includes audio clips by the artist.
“In addition to creating new work for this show, Melissa Haviland recorded audio descriptions for her five installations, so all visitors could have a fuller experience and understanding of the artwork,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. “While our artist-in-residence program has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have created a place to view, listen and learn in the virtual sphere that we hope our audience will enjoy.”
Haviland is one of two artists selected for artist residencies for the 2020-2021 academic year as part of The Gallery at Penn College’s “Material Matters” series, supported by a National Endowment for the Arts grant.
A professor of printmaking at Ohio University’s School of Art and Design, Haviland explores the boundaries between printmaking and installation performance. She makes numerous small prints or large malleable prints that are installed together and fill a gallery, allowing her to reference the reiteration of objects and ideas in our culture.
Haviland uses domestic objects as a cultural lens to focus on relationships, both personal and economic. Fine China is an item she has investigated for 15 years in her artwork. This research was inspired by the fact that her last name is also the name of a China manufacturer.
Haviland earned her Master of Fine Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her Bachelor of Fine Arts at Illinois State University. She has exhibited nationally and internationally.
In December, The Gallery at Penn College will add its next virtual exhibit to its website, Architecture and Sustainable Design, an exhibition showcasing the work of students earning Bachelor of Science degrees in Penn College’s building science and sustainable design major.
