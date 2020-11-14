MIFFLINBURG — A Christmas Bazaar and Light Show will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10-12 at Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg.
The outdoor bazaar will include more than two-dozen local arts, crafts and food vendors. In addition to a Christmas Tree lighting and Santa, the church will also host a live nativity.
An audio/video composition of man’s creation, fall, and redemption set to Christmas rock music and synced to over 150 individual controlled light sources will be inside the main sanctuary.
For more information, visit www.miffnaz.org.
