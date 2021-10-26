LEWISBURG — A jury of nine men and three women took about 90 minutes Tuesday to find a Union County man guilty of rape, strangulation, eluding police and other charges.
Jeffrey J. Irvine, 39, of Mifflinburg, was tried for an early-June sex assault and police chase in the area of Penns Creek.
Jurors in the courtroom of President Judge Michael T. Hudock saw dash camera video taken from the vehicle of Dave Shaffer, a Middleburg Police officer. Shaffer was one of two officers who happened to be at a Penns Creek convenience store when Irvine and the victim drove through the parking area.
Shaffer followed the Irvine vehicle over the bridge into Union County, then along a road near Penns Creek. Irvine was stopped by the other law enforcement officer, then exited the vehicle with hands raised before being ordered to the ground and handcuffed.
According to testimony, the victim fled the Irvine vehicle before it came to a compete stop and was assisted by Shaffer.
“He continued to yell he loved her,” Shaffer testified Tuesday morning. “Over and over and over again.”
On cross examination, Brian Ulmer, Union County public defender, noted there was no audio evidence that the victim actually said she was being held “against my will.” Ulmer also noted law enforcement exceeded the speed limits of the road in pursuit of Irvine.
On redirect, Prosecutor Phillip Sassaman noted law enforcement was exceeding the speed limit to catch up with the speeding defendant.
Other prosecution witnesses included Trooper Jessica Naschke, a state police investigator who interviewed the alleged victim at a hospital.
Naschke testified the victim was distraught with visible bruises to the eyes and arms. The victim said the morning at a Limestone Township address began with an argument over not having cigarettes. It escalated when Irvine was described as throwing groceries.
The escalation continued, Naschke testified, when the victim said Irvine was acting like a "scumbag." The defendant, who did not want to be disrespected, grabbed the victim by the throat then dragged her by the hair into a bedroom.
Irvine threatened to "bury" the victim before the sex assault according to testimony. The victim then took a shower but was pulled out of it forcibly then dragged again to the bedroom.
On cross examination, it was implied that Naschke had no frame of reference to say whether a person was emotionally distraught. On redirect, Naschke said the victim displayed clear signs of fear and being distraught through the interview.
Hannah McDoowell, a registered nurse and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE), testified that she interviewed, photographed and collected evidence from the victim.
Photos of the victim showed injuries she said were consistent with actions such as a head butt or being dragged across a floor. They were described as "fresh" bruises.
Though the victim did not lose consciousness, McDowell said the victim's experience of a "fade out" was consistent with strangulation. Evidence of hemorrhage to an eye was also consistent with attempted strangulation.
Ulmer, in cross examination, stressed that neither the police examiner nor the SANE nurse witnessed the actual words or alleged actions of that day. He closed Irvine's defense by saying there was no "live" testimony indicating the victim feared for her life.
Ulmer also implied the victim had opportunities to escape including when Irvine and her napped after hours of argument.
Sassaman said Irvine fled from the Penns Creek convenience store for a reason. He added that every witness who saw the victim said she had injuries consistent with the charges.
Irvine was convicted of four felonies, including rape forcible compulsion and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. He was also convicted of misdemeanor indecent assault, false imprisonment and others including four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Sentencing will be at a date to be determined after a pre-sentence report is compiled.
