ASPIRES award recipients announced

MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES award recipients for December were recently announced by Mifflinburg Intermediate School principal Phillip Haggenstaller.
These awards are presented to students in grades three, four and five to recognize their impact on fellow students and staff. Students are chosen by their homeroom teachers and each will receive a cash award and certificate at the school’s final assembly in June. Respect, responsibility, kindess and other anti-bullying behaviors are recognized as qualities for recognition.
Brayden Zettlemoyer, a third-grade student, has been selected. He is the son of Brittany Zettlemoyer of Lewisburg and Zach Leitzel of Millmont, and is the oldest of three children in the family. Brayden lists math as his favorite subject, likes to ride four-wheelers and hopes to someday become a mechanic.
From fourth grade, Mariah Daubert is being recognized. Her parents are Laura and Jared Daubert. She has a younger sister and two younger brothers, and the family lives in Millmont. Mariah enjoys math while in school, and is involved in both the choir and Art Club. She hopes to become a hair stylist.
In fifth grade, Brennan Reber has been recognized. He is the son of Kevin and Ashley Reber of Mifflinburg. Brennan has a younger brother and wants to become a teacher. He lists math as being his favorite subject, and is involved in the wrestling program.
