ASPIRES award recipients announced

Brennan Reber, Mariah Daubert and Brayden Zettlemoyer

 PROVIDED

MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES award recipients for December were recently announced by Mifflinburg Intermediate School principal Phillip Haggenstaller.

These awards are presented to students in grades three, four and five to recognize their impact on fellow students and staff. Students are chosen by their homeroom teachers and each will receive a cash award and certificate at the school’s final assembly in June. Respect, responsibility, kindess and other anti-bullying behaviors are recognized as qualities for recognition.

