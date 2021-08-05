Newborn's arrival becomes sticky situation

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (AP) — It was a miracle covered in sprinkles.
Tony and Jacqlynn Hendrickson, of Middlesex Township, were heading south on Route 8 in Middlesex Township around 3 p.m. Friday to deliver their third child at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. At the time, Jacqlynn, whose contractions were about two minutes apart, knew the baby was coming.
“We didn’t even make it two minutes down Route 8, and I told my husband he was going to have to call 911 and pull in somewhere because I’m not going to make it,” Jacqlynn said
Coming up on the right was Hammer’s Frozen Custard and Subs, which the panicked mother noticed.
“I was screaming at Tony, ‘Pull into Hammer’s! Pull into Hammer’s!’” Jacqlynn said. “He pulled in the back.”
Tony called 911, and Jacqlynn heard dispatchers advise her to remove her clothing from the waist down.
The first emergency responder on the scene was Brian Costanzo, a seasoned Middlesex Township Police officer.
Costanzo told the couple he would flag down the ambulance, which everyone involved in the scenario could hear coming.
An ambulance and two emergency medical technicians from Quality EMS arrived, and Costanzo retrieved a bed sheet from his patrol car to hold up while Jacqlynn was helped onto the stretcher.
“The EMT, Keith, said ‘Your modesty is going to go out the window because you’ve got to get on the stretcher,’” Jacqlynn said.
The minute the three-time mother stood up, her water broke.
Frozen in fear, Jacqlynn was scooped up by the EMTs and placed onto the stretcher, which was immediately loaded in the ambulance.
“All of a sudden I had another contraction and I felt our son, Emmett, pop out,” Jacqlynn said. “All I remember is them saying he was breech.”
A breech birth occurs when the feet, as opposed to the head, appears first.
Emmett’s skin was blue and his lifeless legs were protruding because he was stuck.
“They had to push him back in twice,” Jacqlynn said. “Keith knew exactly what to do.”
The ambulance sped Tony and Jacqlynn to UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township, with the EMTs advising Jacqlynn to get on all fours.
“I gave one good push, and he finally came out as we were pulling into Passavant,” she said.
An obstetrician, other doctors, nurses and a Life Flight helicopter were awaiting the ambulance’s arrival.
“We were very blessed to have everyone there,” Jacqlynn said.
When Emmett arrived, he did not cry and remained blue, but doctors told the anxious parents the still-pulsating umbilical cord was providing the baby with oxygen.
“We got into the emergency room and he finally started cooing,” Jacqlynn said.
Doctors quickly stabilized Emmett and sent him via ambulance to UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Emmett Edgar Roy Hendrickson weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
The tiny fighter came home in perfect health to meet his two sisters Monday after a few precautionary nights in the neonatal ICU at UPMC Magee.
“At one point, I said, ‘I’m not strong enough for this. I can’t do this,’” Jacqlynn said. “When they took Emmett into the emergency room, I was still on all fours, and I said to my husband, ‘I still think I’m going to die.’”
Tony has a very different recollection of his wife’s valor during the strange twist of fate.
“She is amazing. She is a warrior,” he said. “I already respect her plenty, but I feel like the average person would have passed out at some point.”
He said EMTs kept the ambulance warm, so the baby would not inhale amniotic fluid when he felt the colder air on his feet.
“I was drenched in sweat and dizzy, and she’s going full-blown mama bear, doing whatever it takes to get this baby out,” Tony said.
The Hendricksons have decided their family of five is big enough.
“We talked about maybe (having more kids), but after this, we’ve had enough,” Tony said.
Thinking back on the incident, Tony and Jacqlynn agree that divine intervention saved their son’s life.
“Without the EMTs, I know this would have been a much sadder story,” Tony said. “I feel like they are grossly underpaid.”
He marveled at the cool demeanor and nonchalant attitude of the Quality EMS personnel.
“Keith said, ‘Let’s head back to the station, so I can put on a clean shirt and finish my shift,’” Tony said, “right after he saved a life.”
“We just feel like God put the right people in the right place at the right time for us, because we never would have gotten through it without all of them,” Jacqlynn said.
The couple feels even more at home in their township now, knowing that professional and skilled first responders are a phone call away.
“After what happened on Friday, it signifies that we made the right move coming here,” said Jacqlynn. “I couldn’t be more happy and proud to live in Middlesex.”
Greg Boff, owner of Hammer’s Frozen Custard and Subs, has his own theory on Emmett’s unusual arrival.
“He wanted some Hammer’s ice cream,” he said.
