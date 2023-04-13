MILTON — The Milton Community Pool will cease operations, per the terms of a last-minute item added to Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council agenda.
“I was not prepared for any of this tonight,” said council President Jamie Walker.
Councilman Jeff Robol made a motion to amend the agenda to include a vote on the pool’s future. After that motion was carried, Robol made another motion to permanently close the pool.
Council members Linda Meckley, Jennifer Mabus, John Pfeil and Dale Pfeil voted against the closure. Walker and Robol, along with council members Joe Moralez, Cindy Fawess, Scott Derr and Charles Swartz voted in favor of closing the pool.
“I will certainly not, as president of this council, stand for that to be a grass field. It’s got to be something,” said Walker. “At the next council meeting we will have a plan moving forward with the attack of what we’re going to do as a council.”
The pool, which was built in 1967, did not open for the 2022 season after council members said it was in need of $100,000 in repairs. Later, those repairs were placed in the $300,000 range, with the cost to build a new pool — at one point — estimated at $3 million.
In other business, council approved:
• The Milton Downtown Merchants Association to host First Friday events in May, June, July, and August using Hermani Park and the gazebo in Lincoln Park, from 5 to 8 p.m.
• The preparation and advertisement of an amendment for special purpose parking zones to the Vehicle and Traffic Ordinance, Section 233-62
• A letter of retirement from Shelly Sandstrom as borough secretary and treasurer.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
