LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University will host a virtual holiday performance of Manual Cinema’s “A Christmas Carol” at 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
Performed live in Chicago and presented by a live stream, Manual Cinema’s “A Christmas Carol” will be told with hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and a live original score in an imaginative re-invention of a cherished holiday tradition.
The performance will feature: Lizi Breit (puppeteer), Sarah Fornace (puppeteer), Ben Kauffman (guitar, piano, lead vocals), N. LaQuis Harkin (Aunt Trudy/puppeteer), Julia Miller (puppeteer) and Kyle Vegter (cello, keys, vocals).
Tickets can be purchased at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-570-1000.
Ticket purchasers will receive a livestream link 24 hours prior to the performance, and should test the link prior to showtime.
In the coming weeks, the Weis Center will announce details about a virtual spring season that will include six live-streamed performances, including classical, modern dance, world dance and music and a family friendly performance.
