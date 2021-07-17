Sometime in your education classes, you probably heard about Socrates, the great ancient Greek philosopher. He was well known for his ideas about ethics and his belief in humanistic and democratic principles. Sentenced to death for his speeches, Socrates chose a forced suicide by drinking a concoction of hemlock tea. Here in the United States, Socrates’ philosophy continues to influence many of our modern ideas. In an interesting twist, we are also forced to deal with the invasion of the infamous plant known as poison hemlock (Conium maculatum). Originally from the Mediterranean region of Europe, Asia, and Africa, the poison hemlock plant came to the United States as an ornamental plant and has since become widely distributed like dandelions. Poison hemlock is found wherever weeds grow: along roadsides, ditches, streambanks, and pastures.
Poison hemlock is an herbaceous biennial weed of the parsley family that grows 3- to 10-feet tall during its second year. Poison hemlock is also called deadly hemlock, poison parsley, spotted hemlock, or European hemlock. Do not confuse poison hemlock with our Pennsylvania state tree, the eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis), an evergreen conifer that is not poisonous.
Several features help identify poison hemlock. From afar, the poison hemlock is a tall, green, weedy plant. Its finely divided fern-like leaves look like wild carrot (Daucus carota), also known as Queen’s Anne’s lace. Both have white umbrella-shaped flower heads. Poison hemlock is further identified by its hollow, smooth green stalk mottled with red or purple spots. A rosette of green leaves grows close to the ground during the fall and winter. Once the weather warms in the spring, the new leaves quickly grow. In May, a single stem will bolt into a white-flowering head. Afterward, the seed plant dies, and the dry seeds scatter. In August, a new plant will germinate and continue to grow through the fall and winter.
All parts of the poison hemlock are poisonous: Leaves, stems, roots, flowers, seeds, and even the dead canes. The plant contains compounds of pyridine alkaloids, including a colorless, volatile, and alkaline oil called coniine. When crushed, the plant has a musty, parsley smell that you should avoid! Finding and removing poison hemlock from pastures and hayfields should be the top priority as livestock can have toxicosis by consuming 2.5 to 5 pounds per 1,000 pounds of body weight. Thankfully, most animals will avoid consuming the plant when other feed is available. However, the plant must be removed from hayfields to prevent accidental poisoning.
People must never consume any parts of the plant as the compounds in the plant are deadly to us, too. In addition, you should wear protective clothing and gloves during plant removal. Take frequent fresh air breaks away from the cut plant, do not place plant pieces in compost piles, and be sure to wash your tools and clothing after exposure. There have been reports of individuals having severe skin reactions or respiratory failure after working with the plant. A better choice for large plant infestations might be chemical control using post-emergent herbicides, including 2,4-D with dicamba, 2,4-D with triclopyr (Crossbow®), or glyphosate (Roundup®) as spot treatments in the spring.
The take-home message is that poison hemlock is a very toxic plant that must be avoided or removed. Socrates stated, “The only good is knowledge and the only evil is ignorance.” So, if you want more knowledge about poison hemlock, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/ and use the search feature to find several quality resources.
