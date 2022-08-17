WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Union County man has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly confessing to a sexual assault.
Walter L. Tyson Jr., 72, of New Columbia, has been charged with rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than age 16 and two counts of incest of minor, complainant less than 13 years old.
A misdemeanor count of indecent assault, person less than 13 years old, has also been filed.
The filing in the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch indicates that at 12:22 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Tyson disclosed the alleged incidents to troopers called to check up on him. It notes Tyson was suspected of being depressed and not taking appropriate medication.
Tyson allegedly told troopers that between 2009 and 2021 he had inappropriately touched a victim a number of times.
The filing indicates the assaults allegedly began when the victim was 5 years old. They allegedly continued until the victim was 18.
Tyson, unable to post bail, is in the Union County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, before Mensch.
