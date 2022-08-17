WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Union County man has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly confessing to a sexual assault.

Walter L. Tyson Jr., 72, of New Columbia, has been charged with rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than age 16 and two counts of incest of minor, complainant less than 13 years old.

